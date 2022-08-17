Derbyshire’s Snake Pass set to close again for a month – to allow for investigation into landslip

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire County Council has announced that the A57 Snake Pass will close for four weeks from September 26, to allow specialist contractors to investigate the causes of a landslip in February at Alport.

The ground investigation is needed so that plans can be drawn up to fix the pass. During the closure the road at Woodhouse Cottage on the pass will be resurfaced.

The road will be closed to all users from Doctors Gate to Hagg Farm, a distance of 5.6 miles. The contractors will need to use the remaining piece of road at the Alport slip for a drilling rig, so there will be no possibility of any vehicles getting past.

This will be the second closure of the route in 2022.

Should anyone decide to travel on the Snake Pass during the work, there are turning places at either end of the closure.

Advisory signs and traffic marshalls will be present at either end of the Snake Pass, warning that it will not be possible to get from one side to the other, and that vehicles will have to turn round and come back the same way.

DCC’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, said: “We do realise that this closure is going to be very inconvenient for all those who use the pass, but we have no choice but to carry out this work.

“We have been in touch with the residents and businesses on the pass to make sure they are aware of the work, and we thank them and other local residents for their patience while the work is being carried out.

“Once this investigation is completed we will work with specialists to find a design solution to this latest landslip, and this will be fully costed.”

The A57 Snake Pass was closed in February 2022 following a battering from Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin. On 29 March 2022 it was reopened to all vehicles, with a weight limit of 7.5 tonnes. There are traffic lights and a 20 mph speed restriction at the location of all 3 landslips.