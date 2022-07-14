Derbyshire’s ‘13 Bends’ to reopen briefly this weekend – before closing again for continued repairs

The A619 between Baslow and Bakewell will reopen for a short time this weekend – after which repairs will recommence.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 3:50 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 3:50 pm

Derbyshire County Council has announced that the stretch of the A619 known as ‘13 Bends’ will reopen on the afternoon of Saturday, July 16.

The route has been closed to traffic since May to allow for repairs, but DCC made the decision to help visitors get to Bakewell’s Country Festival on Sunday, July 17.

‘13 Bends’ has been closed for around two months.

The B6001 will also open over the weekend, helping to ease traffic in the area. The A6020 will remain closed from the junction with the A619 to the the ‘bookshop’ roundabout.

On Monday, July 18, work will commence on the A619 and B6048 for another week – after which maintenance on the route will be finished.

