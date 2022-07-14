Council fully reopens A61 in Chesterfield after emergency repairs are completed

The A61 in Chesterfield is now open again – after lane closures were put in place to allow for repairs.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 3:24 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 3:24 pm

On Tuesday, July 12, Derbyshire County Council closed lanes in both directions on the A61 at the Whittington Moor roundabout.

This was to allow for emergency repairs, with a safety barrier on the central reservation left unstable following a collision.

This had led to congestion around Whittington Moor, but at 2.30pm today, DCC announced that the route was fully reopened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The repairs had been causing traffic problems in the area.

A DCC spokesperson said: “All lanes of traffic on the Whittington Moor roundabout and the A61 Dronfield bypass have now reopened following emergency repairs to the safety barrier.”

READ THIS: Letter: Church pathway is weed infested

“Thanks to everyone who uses the road for their patience and we apologise for the delays.”

CouncilChesterfieldDerbyshire County Council