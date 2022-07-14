Council fully reopens A61 in Chesterfield after emergency repairs are completed

This was to allow for emergency repairs, with a safety barrier on the central reservation left unstable following a collision.

This had led to congestion around Whittington Moor, but at 2.30pm today, DCC announced that the route was fully reopened.

The repairs had been causing traffic problems in the area.

A DCC spokesperson said: “All lanes of traffic on the Whittington Moor roundabout and the A61 Dronfield bypass have now reopened following emergency repairs to the safety barrier.”