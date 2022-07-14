Council fully reopens A61 in Chesterfield after emergency repairs are completed

On Tuesday, July 12, Derbyshire County Council closed lanes in both directions on the A61 at the Whittington Moor roundabout.
This was to allow for emergency repairs, with a safety barrier on the central reservation left unstable following a collision.
This had led to congestion around Whittington Moor, but at 2.30pm today, DCC announced that the route was fully reopened.
A DCC spokesperson said: “All lanes of traffic on the Whittington Moor roundabout and the A61 Dronfield bypass have now reopened following emergency repairs to the safety barrier.”
“Thanks to everyone who uses the road for their patience and we apologise for the delays.”