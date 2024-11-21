Derbyshire weather: Met Office issues weather warning for snow and ice - including Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, the Peak District and more
The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for snow and ice for Derbyshire – which will be in place from 12 today (Thursday, November 21) until 10 am tomorrow (Friday, November 22).
Wintry showers are expected to gradually move south this afternoon, then feed inland from the Irish Sea and North Sea coasts at times this evening and overnight, especially through the Cheshire Gap to affect parts of the Midlands and north Wales.
Where these occur, 2-5 cm of fresh snow is expected to fall, with this most likely on ground above 100m.
Icy stretches are expected to form on untreated surfaces during Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning as temperatures drop below freezing, especially following any showers.
Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times expected for bus and train services.
Drivers are urged to be aware of icy patches which are likely to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Met Office has warned of possible injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
The Met Office has issued the following guidance to help keep Derbyshire residents safe amid the cold spell:
Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.
If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.
Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.
