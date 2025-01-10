Derbyshire weather: Latest update from council on A-road reopening, freezing conditions overnight and route closures still in place
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We're expecting another very cold night and our crews have been out since 1.00pm gritting all primary and secondary routes, and will start again on all primaries from 4.00am tomorrow.”
The A6024 Holme Moss was reopened this afternoon. The following roads remain closed due to snow or ice:
Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton
Rylah Hill, Palterton
Back Lane, Youlgrave closed from junction with moor Lane to junction with Conksbury Lane
Curbar Lane from its junction with Dukes Drive, The Hillock, Bar Road and Clodhall Lane to its junction with the A621/Sheffield Road
The following roads remain shut due to flooding:
Leathersley Lane, Scropton
Breach Lane, Hatton
Bargate Lane, Repton
Ingleby Road, Stanton by Bridge and Ingleby Lane
Unnamed road between Main Street Ingelby to A514 Swarkstone Bridge (nr John Thompson PH)
Twyford Triangle heading north to Buckford Lane
Ferry Lane, Twyford.
