Derbyshire weather: Latest update from council on A-road reopening, freezing conditions overnight and route closures still in place

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 17:04 GMT
Derbyshire County Council have issued an update on a number of road closures that remain in place and the forecast for freezing conditions overnight – along with the reopening of another A-road.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We're expecting another very cold night and our crews have been out since 1.00pm gritting all primary and secondary routes, and will start again on all primaries from 4.00am tomorrow.”

The A6024 Holme Moss was reopened this afternoon. The following roads remain closed due to snow or ice:

Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton

More freezing conditions are expected overnight.More freezing conditions are expected overnight.
More freezing conditions are expected overnight.

Rylah Hill, Palterton

Back Lane, Youlgrave closed from junction with moor Lane to junction with Conksbury Lane

Curbar Lane from its junction with Dukes Drive, The Hillock, Bar Road and Clodhall Lane to its junction with the A621/Sheffield Road

The following roads remain shut due to flooding:

Leathersley Lane, Scropton

Breach Lane, Hatton

Bargate Lane, Repton

Ingleby Road, Stanton by Bridge and Ingleby Lane

Unnamed road between Main Street Ingelby to A514 Swarkstone Bridge (nr John Thompson PH)

Twyford Triangle heading north to Buckford Lane

Ferry Lane, Twyford.

