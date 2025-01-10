Rabbits dumped in box at Derbyshire Tesco car park during freezing weather rescued

Two abandoned rabbits were discovered at a Tesco car park in Alfreton on Wednesday, January 8, when a woman noticed that a cardboard box, left next to the recycling bins, was moving.

The pets, named Flo and Stan, are now under the car of Brinsley Animal Rescue, a Nottinghamshire based charity supporting, pets, wildlife and farm animals.

A spokesperson for Brinsley Animal Rescue said: “These rabbits are very lucky to have been found, domesticated rabbits in the wild would perish.

"Sadly the number of dumped and abandoned pets we are contacted about is growing rapidly. We have been connected about five dumped rabbits in one week and only had space to save three.”

The rescue centre, which has confirmed it was full due to the increasing number of abandoned pets, was forced to turn away 255 rabbits in 2024.

A spokesperson for the charity added: “We are simply full, we can only take in more pets when people offer homes to rescued animals and not chose to line the pockets of pets shops and breeders.”

