DERBYSHIRE TRAFFIC: Drivers facing delays on A617 in Chesterfield and A52 in Derby
Traffic-monitoring site INRIX is reporting delays of 15 minutes for drivers on the A617 at Temple Normanton, near Chesterfield. Heavy traffic congestion is causing the delays on the A617 Eastbound before the M1 J29.
Meanwhile, on the A52 Brian Clough Way in Derby, there is queueing traffic inbound at Eastgate / Nottingham Road (Pentagon Island). Travel time here is ten minutes.
There are further ten-minute delays due to slow traffic on the A38 Southbound around A61 Alfreton Road / B6179 Alfreton Road (Little Eaton Island).
Drivers are also being warned of temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and gas main work on A6 Ashford Road in Bakewell, both ways, near the Over Hadden turn off.
