Lanes have reopened on the M1 after a multiple-vehicle crash led to long delays for drivers this morning.

National Highways reported that the incident, on the M1 southbound between junctions J26 and J25, led to the closure of three lanes of the motorway.

This created long delays and tailbacks stretching for six miles.

The agency has reported that lanes have now re-opened, although there are still delays for drivers of around 15 minutes for drivers between junctions J27 and J28 as a result of the earlier incident.