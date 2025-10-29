Derbyshire traffic and travel: Drivers warned of multiple delays on the A38

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 29th Oct 2025, 07:53 GMT
Car accidents - What to do if you witness a car accident
Drivers are being warned of multiple delays on the A38 in Derbyshire.

National Highways is reporting delays of ten minutes for drivers on the A38 southbound between the A50 and the junction with the A5132

This is being caused by heavy congestion in the area.

There are also reports of delays of five minutes and delays increasing on the A38 Northbound between Birchwood Lane and M1 J28 (Alfreton / Mansfield). Average speed ten mph.

Further south, there are reports of delays, with an average speed of 15 mph on the M1 Southbound between J22 A50 (Coalville / Ashby-De-La-Zouch) and M1 (Leicester Forest East Services).

Related topics:DriversDerbyshireA38National Highways
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice