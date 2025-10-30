Derbyshire traffic and travel: Drivers warned of delays on M1 and A38
National Highways is reporting that one lane of the M1 Northbound is cloased from J24 A50 (Nottingham South / East Midlands Airport) to J25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby), due to a vehicle having a tyre changed.
There are also delays, with average speeds of 25 mph on the M1 Southbound between J27 A608 Mansfield Road (Hucknall / Underwood) and Waterloo Lane (Trowell Services).
In addition, there are delays of five minutes and delays increasing on the A38 Northbound between Birchwood Lane and M1 J28 (Alfreton / Mansfield). Average speed here is ten mph.
There are delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A38 Derby Road Southbound, near Willkington. Average speed is ten mph.