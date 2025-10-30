Derbyshire traffic and travel: Drivers warned of delays on M1 and A38

Derbyshire drivers are being warned of delays on both the M1 and the A38.

National Highways is reporting that one lane of the M1 Northbound is cloased from J24 A50 (Nottingham South / East Midlands Airport) to J25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby), due to a vehicle having a tyre changed.

There are also delays, with average speeds of 25 mph on the M1 Southbound between J27 A608 Mansfield Road (Hucknall / Underwood) and Waterloo Lane (Trowell Services).

In addition, there are delays of five minutes and delays increasing on the A38 Northbound between Birchwood Lane and M1 J28 (Alfreton / Mansfield). Average speed here is ten mph.

There are delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A38 Derby Road Southbound, near Willkington. Average speed is ten mph.