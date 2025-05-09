Derbyshire traffic and travel: Drivers facing delays on A38

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire drivers are being warned of delays this morning on the busy A38.

National Highways is reporting heavy congestion on the A38 northbound between the junctions with the A61 Alfreton and the M1

Drivers are currently facing delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic.

Further north, one lane is closed due to emergency barrier repairs on A631 Tinsley Viaduct Northbound at M1 J34 (Meadowhall).

There is also queueing traffic on the A38 Derby Road Northbound from A5121 (Clay Mills, Stretton) to Carriers Road (Willington / Eggington Turn Off, Egginton). In the roadworks area.