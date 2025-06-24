Derbyshire traffic and travel: delays on M1 after crash

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 24th Jun 2025, 07:27 BST

Drivers on the M1 are being warned of long delays on the motorway after a crash

National Highways is reporting delays of 30 minutes for drivers on the M1 southbond, following the incident at J23A and the A42 (Derby / East Midlands Airport / Tamworth).

There are also delays at Uttoxeter on the A50 Eastbound at the B5030 Ashbourne Road Roundabout. Travel time here is ten minutes.

There are delays on the M1 southboundplaceholder image
There are also rewports of queueing traffic on the A50 Eastbound between J1 B6540 Tamworth Road / Rycroft Road / London Road (Long Eaton) and M1 J24 / A6 / A453 (Kegworth / East Midlands Airport). Travel time is 15 minutes.

