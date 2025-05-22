Derbyshire traffic and travel: delays on A38 and A52

Drivers in Derbyshire are facing delays on major roads in the county this morning.

National Highways is reporting delays due to heavy traffic on the A38 northbound between the junctions with the A61 Alfreton and the M1

There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic.

There are similar delays on the A52 westbound between the junctions with the A6007 and the M1.

There are further delays on the A38 further south, with 10 minute waits on the A38 northbound exit slip to the A50