Derbyshire traffic and travel: Delays for drivers after lane closed on M1 near Chesterfield
National Highways is reporting that a stalled vehicle, on the M1 Northbound from J29A, A6192 Markham Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover) to J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South), has led to the lane closure. There is slow traffic in the area because of the incident, which is not expected to clear befolre 8am.
Drivers also face delays of around 10 minutes on the A38, southbound between the junctions with the A50 and the A5132, due to congestion.
There are similar delays on the A38 northbound between the junctions with the A5121 Burton Upon Trent North and the A5132