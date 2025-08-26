Derbyshire traffic and travel: A50 closed due to overturned vehicle
Drivers are being warned of delays after an overturned vehicle has led to the closure of the busy A50 road.
National Highways is reporting that the A50 eastbound, between the junctions with the A521 Blythe Bridge East and the A522, is closed.
This is to allow police to carry out accident investigation work following an earlier incident involving an overturned vehicle.
Normal traffic conditions are not expecxted to retun until around 9am.