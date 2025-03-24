Derbyshire tourist village attacks county council over delayed roadworks

A Derbyshire parish council has fiercely criticised highways officials over a roadworks scheme which appears to have been abandoned for weeks while causing troublesome congestion on one the county’s busiest roads.

According to community representatives in Matlock Bath, temporary three-way traffic lights were installed on the A6 around a month ago and since then there have been very few signs of work actually taking place.

The project is intended to strengthen a key stretch of retaining wall and was scheduled to run from February 24 to April 6, but that timeline has now slipped with no end in sight.

A spokesperson for the parish council said: “Since day two of the operation, no work has been carried out, yet we still have contraflow traffic and long queues. Why not remove the contraflow when the work stopped?

The A6 has been reduced to one-way traffic near Matlock Bath to allow for work on a retaining wall.

“The argument that Derbyshire County Council are using not to is that because the contractors removed a short section of the wall at the side of the pavement, it would not be safe for pedestrians. They put up temporary fencing all the time along the A6 when part of the retaining wall collapses. Why is this section different?”

By the parish council’s estimates, the temporary traffic management system is costing the county council £11,000 a week, provoking criticism over value for public money.

The spokesperson said: “So since the work stopped, it has cost in the region of £44,000 plus all the inconvenience and cost to thousands of road users and disruption to our village. A simple installation of a temporary fence for less than a £1,000 would have meant that the road could return to normal.

"The village activity area is also out of commission while the work is in progress as this is the easiest way for the contractors to access the area.”

Temporary lights are causing long tailbacks in every direction.

The explanation for the delays depends on who you ask, but the inconvenience comes at a time when local businesses and officials are hoping for a strong start to the warmer months in one of Derbyshire’s visitor hotspots.

The parish spokesperson said: “Why did the work stop? Simply because the preparation and design of the wall repair was totally unsuitable and inadequate.

“DCC received a grant of £17 million from the government’s levelling-up fund to repair the retaining walls on the A6 over two years ago. We now wait for the repair to be redesigned, re-costed, renegotiated before the work can continue and currently no date can be provided.

“Derbyshire County Council seem quite happy to keep paying £11,000 a week and disrupting travel and the life of our village at the start of the busy tourist season.

The parish council says the county highways department could deliver a more cost-effective solution to the problem.

“We need some simple common-sense action – not continued disruption - and the waste of public money that could be better used elsewhere.”

In response to questions from the Derbyshire Times, the county council did not initially dispute the figures cited by the parish council.

However, representatives later clarified that the real cost of the traffic management scheme was “considerably less” than £11,000 a week but could not give an exact sum due to commercial sensitivities in the contract.

A spokesperson for DCC added: “We do understand this is a busy area and so any works here are challenging, but we are doing everything we can to minimise any disruption. These works are essential to the retaining walls which hold up the main A6 road.

“This is a complex project on a vital supporting structure and has been complicated further by recent damage causing the collapse of a section of the parapet wall so, alongside the original repairs, we’re now also incorporating the rebuild of that wall into the works.

They added: “This means the project will take slightly longer but we’re doing everything we can to remove the traffic lights for Easter. Due to the instability of the road and surrounding area the lights do need to remain in place until these repair works are complete.

“In the meantime we continue to have round-the-clock traffic management on site to try to keep disruption to a minimum and manage traffic flows. We’ll also keep the parish council updated.”

