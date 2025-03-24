Derbyshire council makes coach parking free in Matlock Bath to kickstart tourism

Derbyshire Dales District Council is looking to put Matlock Bath back on the map for coach parties by offering free parking at a site which was occupied by Travellers for the past few summers.

Nine coach spaces are available again in the station car park and will be made free to use for two months from Tuesday, April 1, and then £6.20 per day from June 1.

A council spokesperson said: “We’ve been talking to coach operators to encourage them to put Matlock Bath back on their itineraries.

“Although the Station car park has been identified – subject to planning permission – to meet our legal obligations as one of four locations as a possible temporary off-

The coach park in Matlock Bath was occupied by Travellers throughout the peak tourist season of 2024, but is now available to visitors again.

season Traveller site, the coach parking area will be protected.”

The coach park was closed for two years to accommodate a homeless Traveller family, who were eventually relocated in late 2024.

In that time, residents frequently expressed frustration at the situation and its impact on the visitor economy which sustains many businesses in the village.

In a further measure to support that trade, the council is reducing the price of car parking in each of its three Matlock Bath car parks between November and March to a flat rate £2.50 per day in a bid to increase footfall out of season in the mini tourist resort.

That will follow the end of the Matlock Bath Illuminations, an event that is estimated to attract around 100,000 visitors to the village over two months each September and October.

