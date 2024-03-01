Derbyshire snow: Major Derbyshire A-roads reopen after winter blast – but drivers warned of more snow and icy conditions
Derbyshire County Council have confirmed that the A57 Snake Pass, the A537 Cat and Fiddle and the A53 Buxton to Leek road have all reopened.
A DCC spokesperson said: “Please drive with extra care here. We could see more snow or sleet on higher ground later today and overnight, and ice could be an issue.
“Our highways team will be out gritting all primary routes from 6.00pm tonight, and then again in the High Peak tomorrow morning. Please take care if you are driving, particularly where roads are wet and could become icy as temperatures drop.”