Police appeal for witnesses after alleged sexual assault of woman in Derbyshire
The victim was walking along Crewton Way in Alvaston, towards the junction of Radford Street, between around 11.30pm (Tuesday, February 27) and 12.15am (Wednesday, February 28).
She was approached and pulled into a footpath that runs between Crewton Way and Griffin Close, where she reported being sexually assaulted.
Officers are investigating and are particularly keen to speak to two men who were seen getting out of a small red car on Crewton Way.
They would also like to trace the driver, who drove off shortly before the incident, as they may have information which could help with their enquiries.
The men are described as being white and wearing dark clothing with their hoods up. One of the men is said to be tall and well built, and the other skinny.
Residents in the area will see an increased police presence, with ongoing pro-active patrols taking place, and any concerns can be raised with officers.
Derbyshire Police are also extending their appeal for information to anyone who was in the area at the time, including drivers who may have dashcam footage that could help.
If you have any information, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24000119858:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.