Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police have reported a rise in people breaking into homes to find keys and then steal vehicles.

Crimes of this nature have increased most significantly in north east Derbyshire – but similar offences have occurred across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have issued the following safety steps to help residents keep their vehicles secure from criminals. These include:

Officers issued safety advice for residents across the county.

Motion activated CCTV, accessible remotely (‘Ring’ doorbells and other brands).

Motion activated lighting.

Parking posts.

Steering lock for car.

Reduce access to rear of house by locking gates.

Anti-snap door locks and alarms.

Keep car keys in a keys safe or Faraday box.

Reporting any suspicious activity.

Use of small tracking devices, such as “Airtags” or other property locating devices.