Derbyshire residents urged to secure their homes and vehicles amid spike in burglaries – with north east Derbyshire enduring major rise in offences
Derbyshire Police have reported a rise in people breaking into homes to find keys and then steal vehicles.
Crimes of this nature have increased most significantly in north east Derbyshire – but similar offences have occurred across the county.
Officers have issued the following safety steps to help residents keep their vehicles secure from criminals. These include:
Motion activated CCTV, accessible remotely (‘Ring’ doorbells and other brands).
Motion activated lighting.
Parking posts.
Steering lock for car.
Reduce access to rear of house by locking gates.
Anti-snap door locks and alarms.
Keep car keys in a keys safe or Faraday box.
Reporting any suspicious activity.
Use of small tracking devices, such as “Airtags” or other property locating devices.
Property marking using ‘Smart Water’.