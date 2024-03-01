Derbyshire snow: Drivers warned as several busy A-roads are closed across Derbyshire amid snowy conditions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A57 Snake Pass, A537 Cat & Fiddle and A53 Buxton to Leek have all been closed this morning, with heavy snow falling in the area.

A Derbyshire County Council (DCC) spokesperson said: “We've got a snow plough on the way to the Taddington bypass on the A6 to start clearing the snow there.

