Derbyshire snow: Drivers warned as several busy A-roads are closed across Derbyshire amid snowy conditions

Motorists were urged not to travel along a number of Derbyshire A-roads today – with snow closing routes across the county.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Mar 2024, 10:27 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 10:38 GMT
The A57 Snake Pass, A537 Cat & Fiddle and A53 Buxton to Leek have all been closed this morning, with heavy snow falling in the area.

A Derbyshire County Council (DCC) spokesperson said: “We've got a snow plough on the way to the Taddington bypass on the A6 to start clearing the snow there.

“We have all our gritter lorries in the area fitted with snowploughs and out at the moment.”

