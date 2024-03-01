News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Property in Derbyshire town closed by police amid reports of anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity

A three-month closure order has been granted for a Derbyshire address after numerous reports of anti-social behaviour, drug-related activity and disorder.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Mar 2024, 07:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The order was issued following a hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court about the property in King Street, Clay Cross. It prevents any person from entering the address.

The case was brought before the court following work by the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team and North East Derbyshire Community Safety Partnership.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The closure order was granted by the court as they believed that the use of the premises has caused serious nuisance to members of the public, and the order is necessary to prevent the nuisance and disorder from continuing.

Most Popular
The Clay Cross property was subject to a closure order.The Clay Cross property was subject to a closure order.
The Clay Cross property was subject to a closure order.

PC Ian Wheelwright, who leads Clay Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have been working alongside partner agencies to target anti-social behaviour, as it became apparent that other residents in the neighbourhood were suffering because of the issues and disorder at this property.

READ THIS: Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in March: Chesterfield, Bakewell, Alfreton, Clowne, Heanor, Ilkeston, Ashbourne, Derby and High Peak

“We took steps to engage with the tenant, and to encourage them to stop the behaviour through Community Protection Warnings and notices, but unfortunately there was no improvement and further steps needed to be taken.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Wheelwright added: “Anti-social behaviour can have a negative effect on people’s lives, and we are committed to working with our partners to do all we can to target it. We hope the local community, particularly those who live nearby, are reassured by this closure order.”