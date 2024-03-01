Property in Derbyshire town closed by police amid reports of anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity
The order was issued following a hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court about the property in King Street, Clay Cross. It prevents any person from entering the address.
The case was brought before the court following work by the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team and North East Derbyshire Community Safety Partnership.
The closure order was granted by the court as they believed that the use of the premises has caused serious nuisance to members of the public, and the order is necessary to prevent the nuisance and disorder from continuing.
PC Ian Wheelwright, who leads Clay Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have been working alongside partner agencies to target anti-social behaviour, as it became apparent that other residents in the neighbourhood were suffering because of the issues and disorder at this property.
“We took steps to engage with the tenant, and to encourage them to stop the behaviour through Community Protection Warnings and notices, but unfortunately there was no improvement and further steps needed to be taken.”
PC Wheelwright added: “Anti-social behaviour can have a negative effect on people’s lives, and we are committed to working with our partners to do all we can to target it. We hope the local community, particularly those who live nearby, are reassured by this closure order.”