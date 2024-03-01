Property in Derbyshire town closed by police amid reports of anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The order was issued following a hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court about the property in King Street, Clay Cross. It prevents any person from entering the address.

The case was brought before the court following work by the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team and North East Derbyshire Community Safety Partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure order was granted by the court as they believed that the use of the premises has caused serious nuisance to members of the public, and the order is necessary to prevent the nuisance and disorder from continuing.

The Clay Cross property was subject to a closure order.

PC Ian Wheelwright, who leads Clay Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have been working alongside partner agencies to target anti-social behaviour, as it became apparent that other residents in the neighbourhood were suffering because of the issues and disorder at this property.

“We took steps to engage with the tenant, and to encourage them to stop the behaviour through Community Protection Warnings and notices, but unfortunately there was no improvement and further steps needed to be taken.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad