Drivers were warned to take care this morning after snow hit the county overnight – with a number of trees falling in and around a Derbyshire town and several road closures still in place.

Derbyshire County Council are working to tackle the snow that has fallen across Derbyshire overnight – with several routes still closed.

A DCC spokesperson said: “It's been a cold night with more snow showers expected this morning. Temperatures have been low and are at around -2 degrees.

“Our gritters have been out since 4.00am this morning, salting the primary snow routes across the county. Local farmers have been asked to start ploughing our secondary snow routes from 7.00am this morning.”

A number of Derbyshire roads have been impacted by snow.

Three roads have reopened since last night - the A5004 Long Hill, Buxton to Whaley Bridge, Winnats Pass (passable with care) and Rushup Edge from Chapel to Castleton (also passable with care).

Two additional roads are now closed due to the weather conditions:

B6014 at Ogsten, Tansley to Stretton.

Church Lane at Quarndon.

These routes were closed overnight and remain shut due to the weather conditions:

A57 Snake Pass.

Mam Nick.

A DCC spokesperson added: “A number of trees have fallen due to the weight of the snow, mainly in and around the Matlock area. We will attend to these as soon we can get access.

“If you are out and about, please take extra care today and allow additional time for your journey.

“We will respond to the weather conditions and our gritting teams will continue their work across the county.

“Please keep a check on our social media channels for the latest information.”