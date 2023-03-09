Derbyshire snow: 13 photos show Chesterfield town centre and Queen’s Park covered in snow
Chesterfield was hit by snow today – transforming the town into a winter wonderland.
Snow has arrived across Chesterfield and Derbyshire today – closing roads in high areas and forcing schools to shut early.
For all the disruption, Chesterfield is certainly looking impressive – and these 13 photos show how the wintry conditions have transformed the town.
