Derbyshire snow: 13 photos show Chesterfield town centre and Queen’s Park covered in snow

Chesterfield was hit by snow today – transforming the town into a winter wonderland.

By Tom Hardwick
9th Mar 2023, 1:53pm
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 2:12pm

Snow has arrived across Chesterfield and Derbyshire today – closing roads in high areas and forcing schools to shut early.

READ THIS: Live updates as snow hits Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including road and school closures

For all the disruption, Chesterfield is certainly looking impressive – and these 13 photos show how the wintry conditions have transformed the town.

It has snowed throughout the day in Chesterfield.

1. Walking through the snow in Chesterfield

Photo: Brian Eyre

A few hardy souls were undeterred by the inclement weather.

2. Hardy souls

Photo: Brian Eyre

A number of roads across higher parts of the county were closed, but Chesterfield’s are open - albeit much quieter.

3. Chesterfield roads

Photo: Brian Eyre

Queen’s Park has been covered in snow - with Chesterfield cricket pavilion ahead in the distance.

4. Winter wonderland at Queen’s Park

Photo: Brian Eyre

