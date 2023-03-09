Live updates as snow hits Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including road and school closures
These are the latest updates as snow arrives across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.
Our live blog will cover all the latest information amid the snowy conditions across the county – including any developments concerning road and school closures.
Derbyshire County Council have just closed the A53 Buxton to Leek road due to the current snowy conditions.
Stagecoach has confirmed disruption on the 216 and 217 services.
Buses on the 216 are not able to reach stops between Cromford and Matlock. Buses will use the A6 between Cromford and Matlock instead.
Buses on the 217 are not able to reach stops between Darley Dale and Matlock. Buses will use the A6 between Darley Dale and Matlock instead.
The A625 is both ways closed due to snow between the Grindleford turn off at Calver and the Owler Bar turn off.
Another section of the route at Nether Padley is also impassable due to snow - from the A6187 Owler Bar Road to the A6187 Hathersage Road.
The snow is causing problems for road users across the county, but mainly in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales. Many minor roads will be impassable so we are advising people not to travel unless they really need to. There are six roads that have been closed:
- The A6024 Holme Moss
- Rushup Edge - Castleton to Chapel road
- Winnat’s Pass - Castleton to Chapel road
- Perryfoot - Sparrowpit to Winnat’s Pass road
- A57 Snake Pass (unfortunately matrix signs advising of closure at each end of the pass are not working)
- The Cat and Fiddle road, A54 and A537
The A628 Woodhead Pass has been closed by National Highways.
In the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales, gritters have been concentrating on the main roads, and will continue to do so for the rest of this afternoon and into the evening.
In the east and south of the county, all primary and secondary routes will be gritted this afternoon.
Farmer contractors were asked to go out this afternoon and clear roads local to them.
Adult community education centres at Alfreton, Ashbourne, Bolsover, Swadlincote, Fairfields-Buxton, Derbyshire Eco Centre and Glossop were also closed due to the weather.
A section of the A515 road between Buxton and Ashbourne is currently closed due to a collision.
The road is closed from the junction with the A5012 at Newhaven to the junction with Rakes Lane.
Derbyshire Police have urged drivers to avoid the area.
The East Midlands Ambulance Service has announced that “the ongoing adverse weather in Derbyshire means that our Non-Emergency Patient Transport Services (PTS) will only be able to undertake journeys for patients who have life-saving appointments, such as for chemotherapy, radiotherapy and renal treatments.”
North East Derbyshire District Council has confirmed they are unable to collect bins on the following Dronfield roads: Highfields Road (Hill), Netherfields Crescent, Salisbury Avenue, Salisbury Rd, Shetland Rd, Lundy Rd, Lindisfarne Rd, Anglesey Rd, Ford Close, Gosforth Close and Cowley Lane.
More and more schools are closing this afternoon - with a full list available here:
East Midlands Airport has temporarily closed its runway after a period of heavy snowfall. They said that “health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opporunnity.” Passengers were advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.