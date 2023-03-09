The snow is causing problems for road users across the county, but mainly in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales. Many minor roads will be impassable so we are advising people not to travel unless they really need to. There are six roads that have been closed:

The A6024 Holme Moss

Rushup Edge - Castleton to Chapel road

Winnat’s Pass - Castleton to Chapel road

Perryfoot - Sparrowpit to Winnat’s Pass road

A57 Snake Pass (unfortunately matrix signs advising of closure at each end of the pass are not working)

The Cat and Fiddle road, A54 and A537

The A628 Woodhead Pass has been closed by National Highways.

In the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales, gritters have been concentrating on the main roads, and will continue to do so for the rest of this afternoon and into the evening.

In the east and south of the county, all primary and secondary routes will be gritted this afternoon.

Farmer contractors were asked to go out this afternoon and clear roads local to them.