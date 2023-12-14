Derbyshire roadworks: The latest closures and roadworks set to cause disruption for drivers across Chesterfield, Matlock, Bolsover, Alfreton, Ripley and Derby
A section of Sheffield Road is closed until 7.00am on December 15, to allow for maintenance work on a rail bridge to be completed.
Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption along the route until March 2024.
Station Back Lane is also closed until 2025 to allow for hoarding to be installed.
Roadworks are in place along the A632 Chesterfield Road outside Bolsover until December 15.
Cavendish Road in Bolsover is shut until December 31 to allow for resurfacing works to be completed – along with Middle Street and Wells Street.
Drivers may face disruption due to roadworks along North Wingfield Road at Grassmoor until December 18.
Roadworks are underway on the A615 Wingfield Road between Alfreton and Oakerthorpe – remaining in place until December 15.
Roadworks are taking place on Bakewell Road at Matlock until the end of January.
Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.
Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.
A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until December 22.
Drivers travelling into Derby city centre may also face disruption – with roadworks taking place on Victoria Street, Morledge, Midland Road and Railway Terrace.