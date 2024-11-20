Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are set to face delays along on a number of busy routes across Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Bakewell, Clay Cross and Ripley – with roadworks and closures taking place over the coming days and weeks.

National Grid is undertaking work along the A619 Ringwood Road in Brimington this week – with the roadworks set to be completed on Friday, November 22.

Drivers may face delays on Sheffield Road at Stonegravels, with roadworks taking place until November 29.

Roadworks are underway along the B6057 Sheffield Road, just off the Whittington Moor roundabout, until November 29.

Station Back Lane in Chesterfield is a long term closure, with the route set to reopen in July 2025.

Roadworks are taking place along Inkersall Road, between Inkersall and Staveley – which are set to be completed by December 19.

Drivers may encounter delays travelling along the A632 Chesterfield Road at Arkwright Town, with roadworks taking place until November 29.

Motorists are also being warned of potential disruption along the A61 High Street in Clay Cross, with roadworks underway until November 28.

Roadworks are underway along the A38 Alfreton Road between South Normanton and Sutton-in-Ashfield, which are set to be completed by November 22.

Roadworks are in place along the A6192 Erin Road at Poolsbrook until November 21.

Roadworks are underway along the A632 Chesterfield Road outside Matlock until November 22.

There are three long term closures due to landslips – Oker Road between Matlock and Darley Bridge, Lees Road between Stanton Lees and Birchover, and Commonside Road at Barlow.

Roadworks are taking place along the A6187 Hope Road at Bamford, which are set to be completed by January 2025.

A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.