Motorists are set to face disruption this week amid a number of roadworks and closures along major routes in Derbyshire.

Roadworks are underway along Ashgate Road, and are set to finish on August 14.

Cadent is completing maintenance works along the A632 Top Road at Calow, with roadworks in place until August 16.

Roadworks are taking place along The Green at Hasland – and are set to be completed by August 19.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.

A section of Station Lane at Old Whittington will be closed until December 23, as Yorkshire Water install connection chambers along the route.

Motorists may encounter disruption on Mansfield Road, between Alfreton and South Normanton, with works underway along the route until September 13.

Delays are likely along the A61 High Street at Clay Cross, with works taking place until October 11.

Roadworks are taking place along the A6 Dale Road South, with motorists being warned of disruption until August 14.

Drivers may also face delays along Bakewell Road in Matlock, with roadworks underway until September 20.

Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is a long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.

Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.

Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.

Roadworks are taking place along Sheffield Road, between Renishaw and Barlborough, until September 27.

Work is underway along the A608 Market Street and side road junctions in Heanor – including Ray Street and Derby Road. Temporary traffic lights will be in operation, with the roadworks set to be completed by August 18.

A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.