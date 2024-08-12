Injured biker hospitalised after mountain rescue team called to incident in Chesterfield
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries during an incident in Chesterfield.
On Saturday evening, the Derby Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) were called to assist the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) with an incident at Tupton.
A DMRT spokesperson said: “A male had fallen from a motorcycle, sustaining a leg injury.
“He was treated on scene by EMAS and the team, and carried by team stretcher a short distance to the road – where he was transferred to the care of EMAS.
“He was taken by road to the Royal Chesterfield Hospital for further treatment.”
