Derbyshire roadworks: Drivers warned of disruption as busy road set for phased closure

Drivers will face delays and disruption as roadworks are set to start at the A5012 Via Gellia.

The A5012 Via Gellia in Derbyshire will be closed on a phased basis between Cromford and the junction with the A5015 at Newhaven for six weeks from Monday, September 30 to Friday, November 8.

The roadworks are a part of the Government’s Safer Roads programme – after Via Gellia was ranked as one of the 50 most dangerous roads in England.

The closure, from 8 am to 4 pm each day, will take place in a series of separate phases to minimise inconvenience for the motorists.

The work on the Newhaven to Grange Mill stretch of the Via Gellia has to be done in 2 phases, which means this section will be closed twice – from September 30 to October 6 and from October 21 to October 27.

The Grangemill to Ryder Junction part of the road will close for a week on October 7 and the A5012 stretch between Ryder Junction to Bonsall will close on October 14. The motorway between Bonsall and Cromford is set to close for a week on October 28.

A signed diversion route will be in place using the A515, A5270, A6, Market Place Cromford and vice versa.

During the road closure, a series of road safety improvements will be installed, including preparations for the installation of 10 new average speed cameras to monitor the revised speed limits along the road, which are designed to reduce the severity of accidents. The speed limit west of Grange Mill will be reduced from 60mph national speed limit to 50mph. The speed limit within Grange Mill will also be reduced from 50mph to 40mph. The 40mph speed limit will also apply back along the roads leading to Winster and Longcliffe on the immediate approaches to Grange Mill. The cameras will be located at the ends of the different speed zones and at locations where vehicles join and leave the A5012, with installation expected early next year. Average speeds will be monitored along the route and enforcement action will be taken if people exceed the signed speed limit. No cameras are planned on the B5056 routes.

New road signs will be installed to alert road users to the average speed cameras and revised speed limits, with a general tidy-up of signage to reduce visual clutter. The road drainage system will also be upgraded to improve braking distances.

The works will also see general housekeeping tasks, including clearing out the road drains (gulleys) and repairing a damaged drainage culvert.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire County Concil said: “The narrow and twisty nature of the road means we have to close the route to protect our workforce.

"Signed diversions will be in place, but please accept our apologies for the inconvenience these closures will cause.”