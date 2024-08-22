Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire drivers are set to face disruption on a number of busy routes ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Roadworks are underway along the A619 Ringwood Road at Brimington, and are set to be completed by August 29.

A section of Station Lane at Old Whittington will be closed until December 23, as Yorkshire Water install connection chambers along the route.

Motorists may encounter disruption on Mansfield Road, between Alfreton and South Normanton, with works underway until September 15.

Closures and roadworks will impact drivers across the county.

Delays are likely along the A61 High Street at Clay Cross, with works taking place on the roundabout at Harris Way until October 11.

Drivers may also face delays along Bakewell Road in Matlock, with roadworks underway until September 20.

Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is a long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.

Drivers in Heanor can expect disruption until September 1. Work will be taking place along High Street/A6007, affecting the Tesco roundabout and Heanor retail park. Temporary traffic lights will be in operation, and work will be carried out between 7.00pm and 6.00am to ease congestion.

Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.

Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.

Roadworks are taking place along Sheffield Road, between Renishaw and Barlborough, until September 27.

A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.

National Highways have, however, confirmed plans to lift more than 500 miles of roadworks – easing journeys for thousands of motorists travelling over the bank holiday weekend.