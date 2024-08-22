Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Ilkeston, Long Eaton and Derby
Arron Wareham, 34, of Station Road, Clowne: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Case adjourned.
Matthew Highfield, 43, of Pevensey Court, Salisbury Avenue, Newbold: Made subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.
Lee Bowley, 40, of Derby Road, Birdholme: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT. Case adjourned.
Lorenzo Gibson, 23, of Greenside View, Smalley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Richard Clark, 55, of Litton Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.
Matthew Fitzgerald, 40, of Derwent House, Huntingdon green, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £650 court costs.
Henriques Goncalves, 46, of Raleigh Street, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.
Nabila Khurram, 42, of South Street, Buxton: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed three penalty points, £76 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £400 court costs.
Tony Wallis, 46, of Cobden Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.
Wayne Cox, 40, of Station Road, Melbourne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 67 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Martin Fisher, 46, of Oversetts Road, Newhall: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.
David Richardson, 31, of Church Lane North, Darley Abbey: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 88 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Mateusz Kaminski, 32, of Bass Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.
Graham Plummer, of Blandford Avenue, Long Eaton: Made subject of a two-year stalking protection order.
Tibor Tokar, 27 of Duke Street, Derby: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 22 weeks.