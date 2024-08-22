Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Arron Wareham, 34, of Station Road, Clowne: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Case adjourned.

Matthew Highfield, 43, of Pevensey Court, Salisbury Avenue, Newbold: Made subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Bowley, 40, of Derby Road, Birdholme: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT. Case adjourned.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Lorenzo Gibson, 23, of Greenside View, Smalley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Richard Clark, 55, of Litton Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Matthew Fitzgerald, 40, of Derwent House, Huntingdon green, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £650 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henriques Goncalves, 46, of Raleigh Street, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Nabila Khurram, 42, of South Street, Buxton: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed three penalty points, £76 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £400 court costs.

Tony Wallis, 46, of Cobden Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.

Wayne Cox, 40, of Station Road, Melbourne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 67 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Fisher, 46, of Oversetts Road, Newhall: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

David Richardson, 31, of Church Lane North, Darley Abbey: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 88 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Mateusz Kaminski, 32, of Bass Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.

Graham Plummer, of Blandford Avenue, Long Eaton: Made subject of a two-year stalking protection order.

Tibor Tokar, 27 of Duke Street, Derby: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 22 weeks.