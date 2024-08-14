Chesterfield man jailed for “racially-aggravated” incident and assaulting police officer

Gary Thompson, 64, was jailed for 52 weeks at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court over the fracas, which happened on West Bars on the evening of Wednesday August 7.

The court heard that on August 7, at around 7pm, Gary Thompson of School Board Lane, Chesterfield, was involved in an altercation on West Bars. He assaulted a man and used racist language towards a member of the public. He also assaulted a police officer.

The 64-year-old was charged with two counts of racial abuse, one of assault and another of the assault of an emergency worker - pleading guilty to all four charges. Thompson was sentenced to 52 weeks in jail on Monday 12 August at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court.