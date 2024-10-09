Derbyshire roadworks: Drivers warned of delays and disruption on busy routes in Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Matlock and Ripley amid roadworks and closures – including A61, A38, A632 and A6187
Station Back Lane in Chesterfield is a long term closure, with the route set to reopen in July 2025.
Two sets of roadworks are taking place along the B6050 at Cutthorpe, and both are set to be completed by October 28.
Drivers may face disruption along the A632 Chesterfield Road at Arkwright Town, with works underway until October 18.
Delays are likely along the A61 High Street at Clay Cross, with works taking place on the roundabout at Harris Way until October 18.
Roadworks are underway along the A38 Alfreton Road between South Normanton and Sutton-in-Ashfield, which are set to be completed by November 22.
Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is a long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.
Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.
Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until due to a landslip.
Roadworks are taking place along the A6187 Hope Road at Bamford, which are set to be completed by January 2025.
A series of roadworks are also likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.
