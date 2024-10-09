Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A village pub in Derbyshire which never reopened after the Covid pandemic is to be converted into houses.

Amber Valley Borough Council has approved planning permission for the redevelopment of the Kings Arms in Crich.

The owners are proposing to convert the 18th century building into one four-bed property and one three-bed property and build two three-bedroom bungalows on the former pub’s car park.

Believed to have been built more than 200 years ago, the pub was on the market in 2022 for £800,00. Two offers – one £500,000 and the other £750,000 – were made but the interested parties dropped out.