A number of routes across Chesterfield and Derbyshire will be impacted by roadworks and closures this week.

Roadworks are taking place along Chatsworth Road until May 22, with drivers warned of delays along the busy route.

Cadent have begun works along Manor Road, between Calow and Brimington, with disruption expected until May 23.

A section of Station Lane at Old Whittington will be closed until December 23, as Yorkshire Water install connection chambers along the route.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.

Roadworks are underway along Grindleford Road at Froggatt, which are due to be completed by October 21.

Drivers were warned to expect delays on Nottingham Road at Alfreton, with works taking place until May 18.

Roadworks are taking place on the A6 Dale Road between Matlock and Matlock Bath, with disruption likely until tomorrow.

Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.

Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.

Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.