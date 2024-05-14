Mountain rescue team called to medical incident on popular Peak District walking route
At 10.41pm on Saturday, May 11, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of a medical incident in the Peak District.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “Our third incident of the day was to attend a walker with a medical issue between Upper Booth and Jacob’s Ladder in the Edale Valley.
“Upon arrival, the walker – who was being supported by their partner and a passing group – was found to be in a semi-conscious state.
“Team members assessed the walker and evacuated them by stretcher to Upper Booth Farm, where they were handed over to the ambulance service for further assessment and transportation to hospital.
“A big thanks to the passing walkers for helping with the casualty until we arrived.”
