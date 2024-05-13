Man charged with stalking a woman in Derbyshire town after series of incidents
A man has appeared in court after being charged with stalking a woman in Dronfield.
Leigh Wragg, of Shoreham Street in Sheffield, was arrested in Sheffield on Thursday, May 9.
The 36-year-old has been charged with the offence following a series of incidents between January and April this year.
Wragg was remanded and appeared at a hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Saturday, May 11. He is due to stand trial in Derby in September 2024.