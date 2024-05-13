Chesterfield MP calls for understanding around ‘devastating’ impacts of miscarriage as he backs You’re Not Alone campaign
and live on Freeview channel 276
At the end of April, the Derbyshire Times launched You’re Not Alone campaign to raise awareness about issues surrounding miscarriage and call for better mental health support for grieving parents.
Today Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has backed our campaign calling for more understanding around ‘devastating’ impacts of miscarriage.
Mr Perkins said: “This is a really important campaign from the Derbyshire Times and I hope it will lead to a better understanding of miscarriage and the impact it has on women and their families. No matter how many weeks into a pregnancy a miscarriage may occur, it can be devastating for the parents.
“Couples understandably get excited and start to plan for the future when they realise that they have conceived and so if they lose the child this of course has a massive impact and needs to be recognised by health services, employers, friends and family and society as a whole.
“I have had personal experience of the pain still birth and miscarriage can have and my sister produced a film called Still loved which explored the issue of miscarriage and the impact it has on families which was very powerful.
“So, I entirely endorse this campaign that seeks to ensure that society never minimises the impact that a miscarriage can have and I hope it leads to more dialogue and understanding of miscarriage. I will continue to press for better support for women and families who have experienced a miscarriage.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.