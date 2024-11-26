Motorists are set for disruption along on a number of busy routes across Chesterfield, Alfreton, Bolsover, Clay Cross, Matlock and Ripley – with roadworks and closures taking place over the coming days and weeks.

Drivers may face delays on Sheffield Road at Stonegravels, with two sets of roadworks taking place – until November 28 and 29 respectively.

A section of Brimington Road North in Chesterfield is closed between 9.00am and 4.00pm from November 25 until November 29 – to allow for drainage works to take place.

Roadworks are underway along the B6057 Sheffield Road, just off the Whittington Moor roundabout, until November 29.

Station Back Lane in Chesterfield is a long term closure, with the route set to reopen in July 2025.

Roadworks are taking place along Inkersall Road, between Inkersall and Staveley – which are set to be completed by December 19.

Motorists may face disruption along the A6192 Erin Road at Poolsbrook, with roadworks underway until November 29.

Drivers may encounter delays travelling along the A632 Chesterfield Road at Arkwright Town, with roadworks taking place until November 29.

Roadworks are in place along the A38 at Alfreton, which could lead to delays for drivers until November 30.

Motorists are also being warned of potential disruption along the A61 High Street in Clay Cross, with roadworks underway until November 28.

There are three long term closures due to landslips – Oker Road between Matlock and Darley Bridge, Lees Road between Stanton Lees and Birchover, and Commonside Road at Barlow.

Roadworks are taking place along the A6187 Hope Road at Bamford, which are set to be completed by January 2025.

Roadworks are underway along the A6007 Heanor Road at Codnor until November 28.

A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.