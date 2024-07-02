Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of routes across Chesterfield and Derbyshire will be impacted by roadworks and closures this week.

Roadworks are underway along Brimington Road in Chesterfield, with drivers set to face delays until July 8.

Cadent is also completing maintenance works along Top Road at Calow, with roadworks in place until August 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of Station Lane at Old Whittington will be closed until December 23, as Yorkshire Water install connection chambers along the route.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.

Motorists may encounter disruption along the A632 Chesterfield Road outside Bolsover, with roadworks underway until July 5.

Roadworks are taking place along Smedley Street in Matlock, which are set to be completed by August 2.

A lane closure will impact drivers along the A615 Bakewell Road in Matlock until July 13, while works at Matlock Bus Station take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is a long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.

Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.

Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.

Drivers may also face disruption on the A623 Calver Road, between Baslow and Calver, with roadworks set to finish along the route by July 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad