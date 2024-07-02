Derbyshire roadworks: Drivers set for disruption as closures and roadworks impact busy routes across Chesterfield, Matlock, Bolsover and Ripley – including A632, A615 and A623
and live on Freeview channel 276
Roadworks are underway along Brimington Road in Chesterfield, with drivers set to face delays until July 8.
Cadent is also completing maintenance works along Top Road at Calow, with roadworks in place until August 16.
A section of Station Lane at Old Whittington will be closed until December 23, as Yorkshire Water install connection chambers along the route.
Motorists may encounter disruption along the A632 Chesterfield Road outside Bolsover, with roadworks underway until July 5.
Roadworks are taking place along Smedley Street in Matlock, which are set to be completed by August 2.
A lane closure will impact drivers along the A615 Bakewell Road in Matlock until July 13, while works at Matlock Bus Station take place.
Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is a long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.
Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.
Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.
Drivers may also face disruption on the A623 Calver Road, between Baslow and Calver, with roadworks set to finish along the route by July 5.
A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.