Motorists are set to face disruption along on a number of busy routes across Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Buxton, Bolsover and Ripley – with roadworks and closures taking place.

Motorists may face disruption along the A61 Derby Road between Chesterfield and Wingerworth, with roadworks underway until November 7.

A section of Crow Lane is closed until February 2025, to allow for the reconstruction of rail platforms at Chesterfield Station.

Roadworks are underway along Sheffield Road in Chesterfield until November 28.

Station Back Lane in Chesterfield is a long term closure, with the route set to reopen in July 2025.

Roadworks are underway along Newbold Road, near the junction with Cutthorpe Road, until November 13.

Drivers may face delays along Sheffield Road towards Unstone, with roadworks taking place until November 19.

Roadworks are taking place on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Arkwright Town until November 8.

The A6 Dale Road South at Matlock will be impacted by roadworks until November 8.

More disruption is likely along the A6 Derby Road at Milford, with roadworks underway until November 8.

Roadworks are underway along the A38 Alfreton Road between South Normanton and Sutton-in-Ashfield, which are set to be completed by November 22.

Drivers may face delays along the A53 at Buxton, with works underway until November 8.

Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is a long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.

Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.

Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until due to a landslip.

Roadworks are taking place along the A6187 Hope Road at Bamford, which are set to be completed by January 2025.

A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.