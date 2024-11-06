Man hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit by car following altercation with driver in Derbyshire – with one arrest made by police
Derbyshire Police were called just after 5.10am yesterday (Tuesday 5 November) to reports of a man being hit by a car along Willington Road, Repton.
A force spokesperson said: “It is understood that the man had left his vehicle, a blue Audi A3, following an altercation with the driver of the other car, a black Kia, just before the collision happened.
“The driver of the Kia is reported to have driven off in the direction of Repton following the incident. Prior to the incident, the two cars are thought to have travelled down the B5008 towards Repton, from the Willington direction.
“The Audi driver, who is in his fifties, was taken to hospital for treatment – where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
“Willington Road was closed whilst vehicle recovery and collision investigation work took place, and reopened earlier this afternoon.
“An investigation is in its early stages and a 37-year-old man from Nottingham has been arrested on suspicion of GBH.”
Anyone with information or footage, which may assist detectives is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*659102:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.