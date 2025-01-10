Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists have been warned of disruption on a number of major routes across Derbyshire – with roadworks and closures impacting a series of busy A-roads.

Drivers are being warned of delays along High Street at Old Whittington – with roadworks taking place until January 13.

Motorists may face disruption along the A619 Chesterfield Road between Baslow and Chesterfield – with roadworks taking place until January 24.

Roadworks are underway along Bolsover Road at Mastin Moor until January 12.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.

Roadworks are underway along the A6 Dale Road North at Darley Dale – with drivers facing delays until January 15.

Motorists are also likely to encounter disruption on The Hill, between Wirksworth and Cromford – with roadworks taking place until February 7.

Roadworks are in place along Wingfield Road near Oakerthorpe – and are set to be completed by January 15.

Motorists may face disruption along the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield – with roadworks underway until January 19.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by a landslip – with works taking place until February 17.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.

Drivers may face delays in Buxton town centre, with a lane closure in place along the A515 until January 16.