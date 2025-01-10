Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Long Eaton and Derby
Daniel Berrisford, 39, of Burnside Avenue, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £60 fine.
Philip Grundle, 49, of Underhill Close, Sunnyhill, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.
Korie Calladine, 26, of Paisley Close, Middlecroft: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.
Darren Shackleton, 52, of Florence Avenue, Long Eaton: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 14 days.
Sharafat Ali, 27, of Almond Street, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone. Handed six-month driving ban, £60 fine, £24 victim surcharge and £600 court costs.
Lee Harper-Wright, 43, of Wiltshire Road, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £40 fine.
Reece Gardner, 31, of Abbey Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 12 weeks.
Adam Thompson, 30, of Barlborough Road, Clowne, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Case adjourned.