Man found not guilty of teenage boy's attempted kidnap at Derbyshire nature reserve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been found not guilty of the attempted kidnap of a teenage boy at a Derbyshire nature reserve in the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Meenan, 39, was charged following the alleged incident at Ilkeston’s Nutbrook Trail at just before 8am on Wednesday, July 17 this year. At the time Derbyshire Police said a man had “allegedly grabbed” a teenage boy – who was not physically hurt and was taken home safely by his dad.

Meenan was arrested in Stanton Road, Ilkeston, on July 18, and later denied the kidnap charge. A trial was set to begin at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday next week (January 15) – however during a hearing today (Thursday) a prosecuting barrister told the court the Crown Prosecution Service was now offering “no evidence” in the case.

Announcing a not guilty verdict, Judge Shaun Smith KC told Meenan, of no fixed abode, he would be released from prison remand immediately.