Derbyshire roadworks: Drivers face disruption amid closures and roadworks along busy routes in Chesterfield, Matlock, Ripley, the Peak District and more
Roadworks are taking place along Church Way in Chesterfield town centre until June 12, with traffic lights being refurbished and a new crossing being installed.
A section of Station Lane at Old Whittington will be closed until December 23, as Yorkshire Water install connection chambers along the route.
Drivers are warned of delays along Mansfield Road at Hasland, with roadworks along the route that are set to be finished by May 31.
Two sets of roadworks are taking place along Bakewell Road in Matlock. The first set will be finished by May 30, while the latter will be completed on June 24.
Roadworks are underway along Main Road at Grindleford, which are due to be completed by May 30.
Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.
Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.
C ommonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until Janua ry 2025.
