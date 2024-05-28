Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of routes across Chesterfield and Derbyshire will be impacted by roadworks and closures this week.

Roadworks are taking place along Church Way in Chesterfield town centre until June 12, with traffic lights being refurbished and a new crossing being installed.

A section of Station Lane at Old Whittington will be closed until December 23, as Yorkshire Water install connection chambers along the route.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.

Drivers are warned of delays along Mansfield Road at Hasland, with roadworks along the route that are set to be finished by May 31.

Two sets of roadworks are taking place along Bakewell Road in Matlock. The first set will be finished by May 30, while the latter will be completed on June 24.

Roadworks are underway along Main Road at Grindleford, which are due to be completed by May 30.

Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.

Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.