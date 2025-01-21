Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are being warned of delays on a number of busy routes in Derbyshire – with roadworks and closures taking place across the county.

Roadworks are underway along the A619 Chatsworth Road at Brampton – with drivers set for delays until January 23.

Motorists may also face disruption along the A619 Chesterfield Road between Baslow and Chesterfield – with roadworks taking place until January 24.

A section of Old Hall Road, between Chatsworth Road and Old Road, is closed until January 30 – to allow for gas main renewal works.

Closures and roadworks will impact drivers across the county.

Roadworks are taking place along the A6192 Hall Lane at Staveley until February 12.

Roadworks are taking place along the A632 Lime Tree Road in Matlock until January 22.

Drivers will face delays on the A618 Rotherham Road near Clowne, with roadworks underway until January 23.

Motorists are also likely to encounter disruption on The Hill, between Wirksworth and Cromford – with roadworks taking place until February 7.

A lane closure is in place along the A38 between Alfreton and Sutton-in-Ashfield – with works set to be completed by January 31.

Roadworks are also underway along the A6 Bridge Street in Belper until January 23.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by a landslip – with works taking place until February 17.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.