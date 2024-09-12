Roadworks and closures are set to cause disruption for drivers across Derbyshire – with a number of busy routes being impacted.

Roadworks are underway along the A619 Chesterfield Road between Brimington and Staveley – and are set to be completed by September 25.

Motorists may encounter disruption on Mansfield Road, between Alfreton and South Normanton, with works underway until September 15.

Delays are likely along the A61 High Street at Clay Cross, with works taking place on the roundabout at Harris Way until October 11.

Two sets of roadworks are underway along the A632 Chesterfield Road outside Matlock, and are set to be completed by September 13 and September 18 respectively.

Drivers may face delays along the A6 Bakewell Road in Matlock, with roadworks underway until September 27.

Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is a long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.

Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.

Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.

Work is taking place along the A6007 Loscoe Road in Heanor, along with a number of side road junctions – including Park Street, Allendale Road, and Burns Street. Between September 9 and September 22, temporary traffic lights will be in operation and the junction of John Street will be closed – with a diversionary route in place.

A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.