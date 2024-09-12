Influence Landscape Planning and Design and the Chesterfield Canal Trust have announced the commencement of works on the next section of the Chesterfield Canal restoration project.

The works are taking place on a 2.6km stretch of the canal, from Staveley Basin to the south of Renishaw. The project will revitalise the historic canal for people to enjoy and for nature to thrive.

Funded in part by the Staveley Town Deal, these works will see the reconstruction of up to 850 metres of canal channel, the construction of two new bridges - including a bridleway bridge to carry the Trans Pennine Trail over the canal. A new lock will also be created, and both footpaths and cycleways will be enhanced.

Following planning permission being granted in 2021, on behalf of Chesterfield Canal Trust, Influence Landscape Planning & Design was appointed to produce a landscape masterplan for the project, which led to detailed landscape plans and a Landscape and Ecological Management Plan (LEMP).

Working alongside Peak Ecology and Rodgers Leask Consulting Engineers, the team successfully discharged the planning conditions related to the works.

The design features of the landscape plan include attractive seating areas, viewing points, areas for families to play, information boards and clear wayfinding - as the scheme is integrated with the surrounding network of public rights of way.

The landscape proposal includes native tree and shrub planting, areas of wildflower meadow, and aquatic planting along the length of the canal – creating a picturesque backdrop and a robust habitat for wildlife.

Since restoration began in 1989, 12 miles of the Chesterfield Canal have been restored, alongside 37 locks, 11 bridges, and two marinas. The most recent sections completed include Staveley Basin in 2012 and Hartington Harbour in 2018.

Chesterfield Canal Trust invites the public to follow the progress of these works on its website, which shares the ongoing efforts to bring the historic canal back to life.

1 . New bridge This phase of construction works is being delivered by midlands-based O'Brien Contractors, who are leading the first stage of this 18-month project. This includes major groundworks to clear the canal route and the landscaping. Following this, the abutments for the new Trans Pennine Trail bridge will be constructed, and by October, the 38-meter-long structure will be installed. Photo: Chesterfield Canal Trust/Influence Landscape Planning & Design

2 . Further plans Subsequent phases will see the reinstatement of the canal length, a new lock, another accommodation bridge at the bottom of Bellhouse Lane, a pumping system and the creation of Bellhouse Basin. The towpath will be upgraded to a multi-user trail, extending across the Doe Lea Valley to Renishaw. This restoration project not only enhances outdoor spaces and creates new leisure infrastructure, but it is also expected to increase visitors to the Staveley area by 20% - boosting local economic activity. Photo: Beaver Bridges

3 . "Excitement" around project George Rogers, Development Manager at Chesterfield Canal Trust, said: "This project represents a major advance in the restoration of the Chesterfield Canal, as we move out of Staveley and into the Doe Lea valley. Moving into a more rural environment, it was really important to us that we gave proper consideration to the landscaping and to ensure that the restoration has a positive impact upon its surroundings for both wildlife and the community. Working with Influence and Peak Ecology on these plans has been enlightening and rewarding, and we are excited to see the new landscape maturing over time and the local community being better able to access this wonderful corner of Derbyshire." Photo: Chesterfield Canal Trust/Influence Landscape Planning & Design

4 . New wildlife habitats Kathryn Dunk, Principal Landscape Architect at Influence Landscape Planning & Design, said: "It's been such a pleasure to be involved in a project that marries engineering heritage with new public spaces for all to enjoy, and importantly, this scheme gave us the opportunity to reinstate and enhance native planting to create new habitats for wildlife. It's fantastic to see these former canal routes coming back to life and the historic importance of this site is truly fascinating. The team and I look forward to seeing people spending leisure time on the newly restored pathways and on the water." Photo: Beaver Bridges